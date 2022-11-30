November ends bitter cold with wind chills reaching negative digits

The weather is as expected as November ends and December begins. That weather being cold of course.
We saw rain, sleet and snow on Tuesday that even brought us slick roads overnight. Temps Wednesday morning will stick around the upper teens and low 20s which has/will refreeze the ice that had melted on roads.
Few back roads and secondary roads are still very slick, so know the road conditions before you head out. It is also recommended to leave a little early so you can take your time on your commute.
Depending on cloud cover, we will see some roads beginning to melt, however, temps will keep some ice on those untreated roads as they will only reach the mid 20s.
Other than cold, expect Wednesday to be very windy. Wind chills will give us feels like temps in the single digits throughout the day. A few flurries can't be ruled out on Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Wednesday night will bring wind chills in the single digits and negatives as lows will be near 10° with those gusty winds.
Thursday doesn't look too shabby though! As we start December, you can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs a bit more seasonable in the mid 30s.
Warmer highs are possible on Friday, but we will see increasing clouds and rain/snow chances returning late. The weekend will dry out and return to the cold.