Occasional showers mark the start of the weekend

La Crosse Weather

There may be some patchy fog this morning, but it will quickly dissipate. Expect a few showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s, with some places seeing 70s. Saturday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

A few showers are possible on Sunday morning, but the sky will clear by afternoon. Winds from the northwest will be gusty at times. Temperatures will reach the 60s.

Next week will begin with sunshine and breezy conditions. The dry weather will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 60s. Frost is possible Wednesday morning as temperatures will be in the 30s. Next Friday's highs will nudge into the 70s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

