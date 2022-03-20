Official start of spring brings nice, mild conditions to the Coulee Region

Kicking off spring
The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 10:33 a.m., marking the official start of spring.
We could see patchy fog develop early this morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. The fog will burn off as we head into the late morning hours. High pressure will allow for mostly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures in the upper 50s.
Active Weather Pattern
High pressure slides east as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday with a slight chance of rain north of I-90. A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90.
A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday. Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system. Right now, it is too early to nail down snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week.
Big Cool Down
Temperatures will be taking a tumble starting Tuesday lasting through next weekend.