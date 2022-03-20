 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Official start of spring brings nice, mild conditions to the Coulee Region

  • 0

Kicking off spring

The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 10:33 a.m., marking the official start of spring. 

Seasons weather graphic

We could see patchy fog develop early this morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. The fog will burn off as we head into the late morning hours. High pressure will allow for mostly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures in the upper 50s. 

Sunday's Forecast

Active Weather Pattern

High pressure slides east as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday with a slight chance of rain north of I-90. A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90. 

State - Futurxooo.png

A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday. Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system. Right now, it is too early to nail down snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week. 

POP Categories 7 Dxooo.png

Big Cool Down

Temperatures will be taking a tumble starting Tuesday lasting through next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Dxoooo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you