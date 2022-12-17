Old man winter to deliver more snow, bitterly cold temperatures to the Coulee Region

Light snow will continue this evening before tapering off by midnight. Expect bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills below zero.
Areas of fog are possible after midnight and will persist into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the teens, with subzero wind chills. Cloud cover will decrease in the afternoon.
Snow returns on Monday afternoon and continues through Monday night. Total accumulations will be light, with only a few inches expected.
Tuesday will be dry, with temperatures dropping to the single digits by the afternoon. Temperatures drop below zero as Arctic air settles in Tuesday night.
Wednesday is the official start of winter, and it will certainly feel and look like it, with snow showers and temperatures in the single digits. Thursday will see more snow. The wind will increase. The wind will pick up in intensity, resulting in dangerous wind chills well below zero. Snow ends Friday morning, with temperatures below zero and dangerous wind chills.
We dry out just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will remain cold, with lows below zero and highs in the single digits.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt