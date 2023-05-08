On and off May showers start the warmer than average work week

Rain showers are developing in southern portions of the region and look to make for a soggy start to the week.
Most rain showers will push northeast giving the region mainly up to 1/4" to 1/2" through the Monday morning hours. Aside from the few rain chances, highs will be in the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Lows drop to the low 50s on Monday night with a mostly to partly cloudy sky.
You can expect highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday, while staying dry! The sky will be partly cloudy. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like good days to fire up the grill!
Wednesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s.
Highs could reach 80 on Thursday, but not without a few slight chances of rain or storms! Our weather pattern to close out the week stays unsettled and brings even more rain chances through the weekend.