...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.


Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One calm day ahead of showers and storms by Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Monday brought snow and Tuesday brings much needed sunshine!

Breakfast Forecast.png

You can expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as highs meet the low 50s. Clouds will begin increasing into the evening hours ahead of our next storm system. Winds will pick up slightly reaching about 25mph.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Clouds continue to increase overnight as lows reach the upper 30s. Rain or storms will be possible, mainly after 3am early Wednesday morning.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmpmwed.png

More showers and possible thunderstorms spill into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. A few storms could be on the stronger side and possibly severe late Wednesday. Those threats will be heavy rain and possible hail or strong winds.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals could reach 1/2" to 1" from Wednesday's and Thursday's chances.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

These rain chances along with melting snow here and up north will increase our flood risk. La Crosse could see crests of 15.0' by Saturday near the Mississippi River.

Mississippi River Forecast CSV -Daybreak.png

Friday brings a few slim to slight chances of rain or snow into Saturday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

