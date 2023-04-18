One calm day ahead of showers and storms by Wednesday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&