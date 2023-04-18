One calm day ahead of showers and storms by Wednesday

Monday brought snow and Tuesday brings much needed sunshine!
You can expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as highs meet the low 50s. Clouds will begin increasing into the evening hours ahead of our next storm system. Winds will pick up slightly reaching about 25mph.
Clouds continue to increase overnight as lows reach the upper 30s. Rain or storms will be possible, mainly after 3am early Wednesday morning.
More showers and possible thunderstorms spill into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. A few storms could be on the stronger side and possibly severe late Wednesday. Those threats will be heavy rain and possible hail or strong winds.
More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals could reach 1/2" to 1" from Wednesday's and Thursday's chances.
These rain chances along with melting snow here and up north will increase our flood risk. La Crosse could see crests of 15.0' by Saturday near the Mississippi River.
Friday brings a few slim to slight chances of rain or snow into Saturday.