One cool and cloudy day before a brief warm up and strong storms on Thursday

So far, La Crosse saw about 0.30" of rain from Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. La Crosse saw a heavier band, but other areas also received rain, but totals ranged from a couple hundredths of an inch to a little over a quarter of an inch.

Although Wednesday started rainy, the rest of the day will be cloudy and cool. Rain will taper off through the mid morning hours. We will then see decreasing clouds across the Coulee Region for a partly cloudy sky and highs near 69 before isolated thunderstorms return to the area.

After isolated storms depart we will see lows near 53 and a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night.

No severe weather is expected Wednesday, but severe weather is possible on Thursday. Thursday will start dry, but isolated showers swing by in the afternoon. A second wave of scattered thunderstorms will swing by in the evening which could bring strong to severe storms.

Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and an isolated weak tornado are possible threat associated with these storms on Thursday evening.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning. We will then be looking pretty good until a slight chance on Saturday. After A cold front passes late this week, we will see temps cool to chilly highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be dry before a few more rain chances return early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

