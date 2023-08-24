One last dangerously hot day ahead of showers and a weekend cool down

104° was our recorded high temperature in La Crosse on Wednesday. That broke our old record of 101° on August 23rd.
Heading into Thursday, not quite going to be a record breaker, but still dangerously hot. Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values expected to reach the low 100s. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will expire at 7pm Thursday.
You can also expect a good bit of sunshine on Thursday.
Thursday night will stay dry, but you can expect clouds to begin increasing.
We may need the umbrella for our morning on Friday as there are slight chances of showers and storm returning. Rain chances will still be on the low side for most of the Coulee Region.
More isolated rain chances will make way into Friday evening. Highs will still be warm in the upper 80s.
Temps cool down by Saturday! We'll also be staying dry through the weekend.
Slight chances of showers and storms return for Monday with more comfy temps.