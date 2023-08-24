 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One last dangerously hot day ahead of showers and a weekend cool down

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Index iCast 42hr Today.png

104° was our recorded high temperature in La Crosse on Wednesday. That broke our old record of 101° on August 23rd.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Heading into Thursday, not quite going to be a record breaker, but still dangerously hot. Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values expected to reach the low 100s. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will expire at 7pm Thursday.

heat index trend miller.png

You can also expect a good bit of sunshine on Thursday.

Football Games of the week - Kyle alt..png

Thursday night will stay dry, but you can expect clouds to begin increasing.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

We may need the umbrella for our morning on Friday as there are slight chances of showers and storm returning. Rain chances will still be on the low side for most of the Coulee Region.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF2.png

More isolated rain chances will make way into Friday evening. Highs will still be warm in the upper 80s.

Temperature Trend.png

Temps cool down by Saturday! We'll also be staying dry through the weekend.

Slight chances of showers and storms return for Monday with more comfy temps.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you