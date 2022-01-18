One last mild day before the cold air drops back in

Temperatures are holding onto the 20s overnight with cloudy skies. A warm front will continue to advance and bring high temperatures towards the mid to upper 30s. Yet, winds will be increasing this afternoon, which will start to bring a chill to the air.
Windy Wednesday...
Winds will gust up to 25 mph behind the warm front. With each frontal passage there is a slight chance for precipitation, but not expecting accumulation. Once the cold front slides through the region this evening winds pick up the pace. Winds gusting up to 40 mph will drop in the frigid cold temperatures.
Frigid through Friday...
By tomorrow morning it will feel like the teens below zero with actual temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures will struggle to improve tomorrow due to the continuous strong winds and partly cloudy skies.
Skies clear and the wind calms into Thursday morning as temperatures keep falling. Actual temperatures will be well below zero which will create dangerously cold temperatures across the Midwest. Conditions will be similar Friday morning and layers are necessary as you need to limit your outdoor time.
*Wind Chill Advisories may be needed Wednesday Through Friday - stay tuned for more updates*
Thursday and Friday will stay under the sunshine with highs in the single digits and teens. Warming will begin Friday night into Saturday as a low pressure system will swing through our next round of snow showers.
- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett