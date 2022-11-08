One last mild, pleasant day ahead November storms and a big cool down

Monday gave us a good mix of clouds and sun with highs only reaching the 40s.
Temps will warm up a bit into Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. You can also expect a good mix of clouds and sun, similar to how Monday shaped up. Winds will start coming out of the south which is why we will see warmer temps these next few days. Gusts could reach up toward 30mph.
Tuesday night will bring a mostly cloudy sky with lows reaching the upper 40s. A few showers and thunderstorms will become possible around midnight. No severe weather is expected on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Other than a few showers early Wednesday, most of the day will be dry and cloudy until a few more slight chances of showers return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms become likely on Thursday along a strong cold front. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals from late Tuesday through Thursday will range from a trace to 1/4" for most, but some totals could reach 1/2".
A few flakes of snow will be possible on Friday once temps drop drastically. Highs will be in the 30s. Most snow that falls will melt on contact.
Temps remain cool while staying dry through the weekend.