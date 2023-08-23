 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One more dangerously hot day ahead of a temperature cool down

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Watches - All Types.png

Excessive Heat Warnings are still valid across the Coulee Region until 9pm Wednesday. Even after those warnings expire we are left with Excessive Heat Watches that run through Thursday.

Record Watch 1 Day Left Skew.png

Wednesday will bring us nearly the same forecast as what we saw on Tuesday. A few clouds could work their way through our morning, but beyond that, expect sunshine. That will help highs meet the upper 90s and low 100s. 101° is our forecast high temperature on Wednesday. If we hit 101° we will tie our old record for August 23rd of 101° set in 1948.

Heat Index iCast 42hr Today.png

Dewpoint temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s giving us that steamy feel outdoors. Heat index values could reach 110° possibly 115°.

Hiking+Forecast-1628508996509.png

Temperatures will still feel very warm overnight under a mostly clear sky.

Winds will start coming out of the north on Thursday which will help temps get slightly cooler in the low 90s. We could still see feels like temps in the 100s on Thursday, so don't let your guard down just yet! We will also start sunny on Thursday ahead of afternoon clouds.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Friday will be even cooler, which is even better news! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Some small chances of showers and storms move by the Coulee Region on Friday and that will lead us to cooler temps over the weekend. So far, rainfall totals look slim to none, so our rain chance on Friday is pretty low.

Temps in the upper 70s and low 80s return this weekend while staying dry.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

