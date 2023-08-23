One more dangerously hot day ahead of a temperature cool down

Excessive Heat Warnings are still valid across the Coulee Region until 9pm Wednesday. Even after those warnings expire we are left with Excessive Heat Watches that run through Thursday.
Wednesday will bring us nearly the same forecast as what we saw on Tuesday. A few clouds could work their way through our morning, but beyond that, expect sunshine. That will help highs meet the upper 90s and low 100s. 101° is our forecast high temperature on Wednesday. If we hit 101° we will tie our old record for August 23rd of 101° set in 1948.
Dewpoint temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s giving us that steamy feel outdoors. Heat index values could reach 110° possibly 115°.
Temperatures will still feel very warm overnight under a mostly clear sky.
Winds will start coming out of the north on Thursday which will help temps get slightly cooler in the low 90s. We could still see feels like temps in the 100s on Thursday, so don't let your guard down just yet! We will also start sunny on Thursday ahead of afternoon clouds.
Friday will be even cooler, which is even better news! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Some small chances of showers and storms move by the Coulee Region on Friday and that will lead us to cooler temps over the weekend. So far, rainfall totals look slim to none, so our rain chance on Friday is pretty low.
Temps in the upper 70s and low 80s return this weekend while staying dry.