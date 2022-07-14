One more day of sunshine before a wet end to the week

Wednesday brought us a good mix of clouds, but Thursday brings some change.
Thursday will start with plenty of sunshine before we see some increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Showers will enter the western parts of the Coulee Region around 9-10p.m. Thursday night. Isolated showers and storms make their way toward La Crosse around midnight.
Lows will be in the mid 60s as showers and storms continue moving through the Coulee Region. Some storms could become strong to severe, but the threat is mainly to our west on Thursday. All of the Coulee Region is in a level one risk of strong to severe storms on Friday. Threats for both days include hail and strong winds.
Showers will depart in the evening on Friday as highs struggle to reach the low 80s due to cloud cover and rain throughout the day. The Coulee Region could see rainfall totals ranging from a trace all the way to 1.5". Most guidance shows a large swath of moderate to heavy rainfall right over La Crosse. Isolated rainfall totals could reach up to 2"+.
After showers depart Friday, we will have a brief break before more showers return on Saturday, but won't be a complete washout. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A few more showers are possible on Sunday morning with highs reaching the upper 80s.
A hot and humid stretch of weather follows with a few chances at the 90s by next week.