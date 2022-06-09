One more day of sunshine before rain chances return with a warm up

Wednesday brought some nice weather after morning showers left and highs reached the mid to upper 70s. A few more spotty showers came into Wednesday evening as well.
Thursday looks to keep similar, yet comfortable temperatures around. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s on your Thursday. It will be a great day to do some chores or just enjoy being outside before rain returns this weekend.
A high pressure system will stick around and keep us dry and clear for most of the day and even a little into Friday.
A few more clouds will make for a partly cloudy sky on Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will continue the trend with temps in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. A few showers will develop around noon over the Coulee Region and depart by 4p.m. Friday. Rainfall totals will be trace to 1/4".
Saturday is trending wetter and wetter. Rainfall totals on Saturday could range from 1/2" to 1" with a moderate chance of rain.
The back half of the weekend brings a few more rain chances and highs reaching the 80s again!
A few more rain chances will stick around with a warming trend early next week.