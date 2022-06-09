 Skip to main content
One more day of sunshine before rain chances return with a warm up

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday brought some nice weather after morning showers left and highs reached the mid to upper 70s. A few more spotty showers came into Wednesday evening as well.

Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

Thursday looks to keep similar, yet comfortable temperatures around. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s on your Thursday. It will be a great day to do some chores or just enjoy being outside before rain returns this weekend.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF Dan.png

A high pressure system will stick around and keep us dry and clear for most of the day and even a little into Friday.

A few more clouds will make for a partly cloudy sky on Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF DanFri.png

Friday will continue the trend with temps in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. A few showers will develop around noon over the Coulee Region and depart by 4p.m. Friday. Rainfall totals will be trace to 1/4".

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Saturday is trending wetter and wetter. Rainfall totals on Saturday could range from 1/2" to 1" with a moderate chance of rain.

The back half of the weekend brings a few more rain chances and highs reaching the 80s again!

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

A few more rain chances will stick around with a warming trend early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

