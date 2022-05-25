One more gloomy day before spring sunshine returns

It was a wet Wednesday across the Coulee Region as an upper level low continued on its path to the east.
Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, cooler than normal, thanks to all the cloud cover today. Northerly winds made it feel a little cool.
Another wave of rainfall arrives around midnight and lingers through tomorrow. High temperatures will continue to be below-normal in the 60s.
The low pressure will finally exit and the skies will clear Thursday night as temperatures drop into the low 50s.
Friday's forecast is a breath of fresh air as plentiful sunshine will grace the Coulee Region. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s.
A ridge of high pressure builds over the region going into the weekend, allowing temperatures to rise above normal in the upper 70s to 80s. Unfortunately, we have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. In addition, southerly winds will be breezy on Sunday.
As for Memorial Day, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms along with breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will be hot in the 90s with dewpoints in the 60s, making it feel humid outside.
Temperatures do start to fall, though, heading further into next week with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.