One more "hole in one" day before weekend thunderstorms and a cool temperature swing

Enjoy it while you can! Friday brings us one last abnormally warm April day with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s with clouds increasing in the late afternoon and early evening.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with low dropping to the upper 50s.
With more dry weather and gusty winds. We have a few Red Flag Warnings just like the past couple of days.
Changes arrive by 9-10am Saturday as a few showers and storms return to the forecast. This will be a quick and small wave of showers and storms and we will trend under a mostly cloudy sky with on and off chances of showers throughout the rest of Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Showers become likely again on Saturday night. Heavier showers and stronger storms will stay down to our south. We could see a few tenths to 0.5" of rain on Saturday.
Temps will decrease quite a bit on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. You can expect more showers and thunderstorms to start the day ahead of showers possibly turning to snow toward the overnight. There is only a slight chance of snow showers as a lot can happen before we see snow.
We will trend drier into early next week and temps will increase back to seasonable levels in the 50s and 60s.