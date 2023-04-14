One more "hole in one" day before weekend thunderstorms and a cool temperature swing

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One more "hole in one" day before weekend thunderstorms and a cool temperature swing

  • Updated
  • 0
Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

Enjoy it while you can! Friday brings us one last abnormally warm April day with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s with clouds increasing in the late afternoon and early evening.

Allergy Forecast 2018 Single Panel Half.png

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with low dropping to the upper 50s.

Current Watches - All Types.png

With more dry weather and gusty winds. We have a few Red Flag Warnings just like the past couple of days.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmam.png

Changes arrive by 9-10am Saturday as a few showers and storms return to the forecast. This will be a quick and small wave of showers and storms and we will trend under a mostly cloudy sky with on and off chances of showers throughout the rest of Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Showers become likely again on Saturday night. Heavier showers and stronger storms will stay down to our south. We could see a few tenths to 0.5" of rain on Saturday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Temps will decrease quite a bit on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. You can expect more showers and thunderstorms to start the day ahead of showers possibly turning to snow toward the overnight. There is only a slight chance of snow showers as a lot can happen before we see snow.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

We will trend drier into early next week and temps will increase back to seasonable levels in the 50s and 60s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

