One more snow chance late Friday ahead of nicer weekend weather

Finally! The weekend is here... almost! Friday will be easier to get through though thanks to some drier weather. We saw multiple areas that had over 10 inches of snow. La Crosse got just under 10 inches.
Roads that saw a little slush or melting will refreeze from temps dropping into the single digits and negatives.
Clouds will begin increasing on Friday as temps slowly "warm" up to the 20° mark. You can expect a chilly and cloudy Friday ahead of snow showers returning after dinner time.
Snow showers look to push through the region from 6-8pm Friday. Snow showers will be light, but still enough to grease up the roads. Totals will be around a trace to 1", with higher totals between 1-2" possible north of I-90.
Those snow showers won't last long and depart into the early morning hours Saturday. Lows will sink toward 10°.
The car wash forecast doesn't look too shabby heading into the weekend.
Clouds will quickly decrease again into Saturday morning after the overnight snow. Therefore, you can expect a mostly sunny sky for your Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Do you want warmer highs with more sunshine? Okay, you got it! Sunday starts off sunny with highs reaching the upper 30s.
The bad news about Sunday is that we will see a rain/snow chance returning late and into early Monday.
So far, most of Monday's chance looks to bring rain, but since temps will be in the 30s, we could see the conversion over to snow. This is a system that needs to be watched closely in case a wintry mix develops.
High temps will remain in the upper 30s through the first day of March.