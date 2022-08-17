 Skip to main content
One more warm and pleasant day before a wet end to the week

  • Updated
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

I hope you liked Tuesday, because Wednesday is going to be just like it.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

We will see highs in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. A high pressure system will keep us dry throughout the day and keep rain up in Northern Wisconsin away from us. So, get outside an enjoy this last dry day of the week!

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danthur.png

As we scoot into Thursday though, it won't quite be the same. Showers try to enter the Coulee Region as early as 7a.m. Thursday. We will see some showers and storms entering the La Crosse area around lunchtime. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s on Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danstorm.png

After a brief break in showers, thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday night. Organized severe weather is not expected at this time, but is something to keep an eye on throughout the day as a few storms could be capable of producing strong winds or hail. Rainfall totals will range from trace to 1/2", with higher totals are possible in areas with thunderstorms.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

A moderate chance of showers and storms follows on Friday with decreasing temperatures as highs drop to the upper 70s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

More showers and storms continue into Saturday before a small break into Sunday.

Sunday will bring a few showers as rain chances decrease heading into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

