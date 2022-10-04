One more warm & calm day ahead of slight rain chances and freezing cold temps

Monday started with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday brings us a similar outlook with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs reaching the low to mid 70s. So, if you liked Monday, you'll enjoy Tuesday!
Tuesday night brings a few changes into the forecast. We could see a few small chances of sprinkles overnight and into early Wednesday. Lows will get into the low 50s.
Slight chances of showers will return on Wednesday, mainly into the afternoon hours. I'm not thinking we will see much from these, as just like our past rain chances, most showers fizzle out as they pass through the region. With that being said, we cannot rule out a few isolated showers bringing us a light to moderate rain shower on Wednesday.
Though we like the calm days, the Coulee Region needs rain as drought conditions worsen, especially in areas northwest of La Crosse.
Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 0-1/2" on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
Those Wednesday showers will be moving along a cold front that will give us gusty winds and cooler temps to wrap up the week. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool as highs only reach the upper 50s.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 50s on Friday, which is our coolest day in the forecast.
More cool, calm weather will continue through the weekend.