Our frigid January ends mildly

Near seasonal conditions occurred over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s. Morning’s conditions continue to reflect seasonal as we fall into the single digits. Skies will have a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with heavier clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures climb up towards the 30s.
Windy changes...
Winds will start to pick up this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. The strongest winds will occur overnight into Tuesday as we flip the calendar. Winds will continue to stay strong Tuesday as cold air will start to return.
The warmest temperatures Tuesday will occur early in the day, with a high in the 30s. Then temperatures gradually fall with afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 20s. By Wednesday morning lows drop into the single digits.
Back below average...
The end of the workweek will bring back the frigid winter conditions. Highs will be under 15 degrees through Friday afternoon. Lows could drop below zero Thursday and Friday morning. Wind chill headlines may be needed, stay tuned for details.
The pattern also remains very quiet. Mostly sunny skies are expected to return Thursday and take us into the first weekend of February.