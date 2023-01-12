Partly cloudy conditions will occur for the next couple of days, and highs will range from the 20s to the 30s. Not much arctic air is to be seen into the weekend. The pattern changes for next week. Read here for more details.
Partly cloudy skies develop.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
