Patchy frost for most into Wednesday, some may even see a freeze

You're going to hear the words "frost" and "freeze" a lot these next few days as it is just that time of the year.
Tuesday morning will start out chilly with a Frost Advisory for Jackson and Monroe Counties until 9a.m. Temps will be capable of reaching 30-35°. Some areas could even see a freeze as temps will be at or below 32°.
After the cool air departs we will see temps reaching the low 60s with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. It will also be breezy, but less breezy than we were on Monday with gusts reaching 20mph.
Tuesday night will brings a mostly clear sky with light winds. That mixture will help temps fall fast into Wednesday morning. La Crosse could even see our first frost of the year with some areas in Central Wisconsin seeing a freeze.
If we drop below 36°, this will be the coldest temp La Crosse has seen since May 4th, just 146 days away. This is normal though as La Crosse's average first frost is on October 1st. La Crosse's first freeze is about 2 weeks beyond that on October 12th.
The rest of Wednesday will bring more sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s. We could even see a frost potential late Wednesday night, but clouds will begin increasing which can prevent temps from dropping too low. Most areas will just the upper 30s.
Thursday will bring a partly cloudy sky, but also starts our warming trend with highs in the mid 60s.
Sunshine will make its return for Oktoberfest weekend with highs back into the low 70s. Rain chances remain minimal throughout the week.