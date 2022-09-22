Patchy frost tonight followed by rain showers Friday afternoon

It was a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 60s and sunny skies.
Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of our next weather system. Patchy frost is possible in Jackson and Monroe counties, where temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Low 40s are anticipated for the remainder of the region.
We will wake up to fog Friday, but it will quickly dissipate. Showers are expected to arrive during the afternoon, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers are expected to persist overnight, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Fog is possible early Saturday, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Due to southerly winds, temperatures will be warmer, reaching the 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with gusty northwest winds. The high temperatures will be in the 60s.
Monday will be a breezy and sunny start to the week, with temperatures in the 60s.
For the remainder of the week, the dry weather will continue with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt