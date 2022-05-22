Patchy frost tonight, warmer weather on the horizon

It was a cloudy and mild day across the Coulee Region as we wrapped up the weekend. High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s.
Expect clouds to clear tonight, allowing for temperatures to bottom out in the 30s and 40s. The coldest spots will see the chance of frost formation late tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday for Trempealeau, Jackson, and Monroe counties. Make sure to cover up sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation.
A nice start to the upcoming week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday morning before high pressure builds in Thursday afternoon and into Friday, bringing nicer and warmer conditions. Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms are possible during Memorial Day Weekend.