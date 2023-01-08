Pattern change brings drier, warmer temperatures to the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog and Slick Roads This Morning... An area of fog with patchy dense fog has developed over northeast Iowa, southwest and west central Wisconsin, and southeast Minnesota early this morning and will continue to impact the area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during morning travel times until late morning. Persons traveling early who encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution; especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.