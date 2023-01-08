 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog and Slick Roads This Morning...

An area of fog with patchy dense fog has developed over northeast
Iowa, southwest and west central Wisconsin, and southeast
Minnesota early this morning and will continue to impact the area
through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a quarter of
a mile or less at times.

Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during
morning travel times until late morning. Persons traveling early
who encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution;
especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce
speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your
destination safely.

Pattern change brings drier, warmer temperatures to the Coulee Region

La Crosse Weather

Mostly sunny skies are on tap today as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s, which is seasonable. Fog is possible  tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens. 

today

We kick off the new week on Monday more calm weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the lower 30s. 

A weak disturbance could deliver a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon. A bigger storm system could bring a wintry mix on Thursday, but the latest computer models are showing drier conditions for the Coulee Region.

Temperatures remain above-average in the 30s going into next weekend with dry conditions. 

7 Day Snow Graph.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

