Pattern change to deliver beneficial rainfall to the Coulee Region

A lot of sunshine made for a nice Wednesday. High temperatures in the Coulee Region ranged from the mid-40s to the lower-50s as northwesterly winds continued to bring in Canadian air.
Lows will range from the mid-20s to the lower-30s. Partly cloudy skies will prevail, with west-southwest winds.
Thursday will bring more dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s. The winds will be from the west-northwest.
Southerly winds bring in warmer air on Friday, with highs in the lower-70s, which is above-average for a change.
The weekend will bring even warmer weather, with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Winds will pick up on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Severe weather is not forecast right now, but we will continue to monitor trends and keep you posted.
Another breezy day with showers and thunderstorms is forecast for next Monday. Unsettled weather will persist through midweek, with cooler temperatures.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt