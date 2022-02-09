Periodic flurries today as active weather takes over

Temperatures yesterday were held within the upper 30s due to cloudier afternoon skies. Plenty of snow melt occurred yesterday and continues to happen overnight.
Active Wednesday...
Under strengthening westerly winds, temperatures have stayed within the mid to upper 30s. For much of the day, temperatures will stay steady in the 30s. Winds gusts could be up to 25 mph which will make the mild 30s feel cooler, but melting will definitely continue. Even with melting, periodic flurries/wintry mix is possible. Slick roads could develop but little to no accumulation is expected.
Quiet Thursday...
A second, more forceful, cold front will swing through and bring a cooler Thursday. Lows will be within in the teens with highs returning to the upper 20s, which is more seasonal for this time of the year.
First snow for February...
The quick quiet period will end as a warm front pushes in Thursday evening with light snow showers. Snow showers will last through Friday morning with 1 to 3 inches possible across the region. This will make for a slippery Friday morning commute as the precipitation switches over to a wintry mix/rain.
Along the warm front, winds will be gusty up to 30 mph, but will also bring warmth. Early temperatures Friday could be within the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will stay steady in the 30s for the daytime forecast before taking a dive.
Weekend outlook...
The weekend will be cooler with single-digit lows for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the coldest with highs in the teens under mostly sunny skies. Then with a little more cloud cover temperatures will be in the 20s Sunday.