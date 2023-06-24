Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected off and on through Monday afternoon

We finally are going to get some much needed rainfall as a low pressure system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin.
We'll have multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms around over the next 48-60 hours, and heavy rain will also be a threat as well. The good news is that it won't rain the entire time. When it's all said and done, most areas are looking at anywhere from a quarter to one inch of rain with some higher amounts possible.
It'll be cool and breezy Sunday and Monday with highs only in the low to mid 70s, some even staying in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times.
After Monday, we get a nice and pleasant day on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the mid to late week timeframe with slight chances of a few showers and thunderstorms at times, mostly of the pop-up variety. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.