Persistent rain will fall Tuesday through Wednesday.

Very warm weather for the start of Spring...
It was a bonus day to start the week. Highs reached into the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine! It’s definitely getting into spring weather for this first full day of the season. The newest version of storm system coming in from the west brought the warm sector of the weather maker into the Coulee Region!
Rain is moving into the area later tonight...
The storm will also bring in increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so expect copious rain totals. Over an inch looks very likely for the region. Have your rain gear with you tomorrow and Wednesday. The rain will turn colder and may mix with and change to snow showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Amounts will be light.
Dry and colder beginning Thursday afternoon...
Sunshine takes over Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden