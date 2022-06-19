 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Picture perfect Father's Day on tap for the Coulee Region

  • 0

A picture perfect Father's Day is on tap for the Coulee Region with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s, and 10 to 20 mph south breezes. Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and south winds are forecast for tonight.

Father's Day forecast

On Monday, mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 90s with high humidity making it feel closer to 100 degrees. Temperatures will reach the 90s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, with dew points making it feel closer to 100 degrees. A chance of showers and storms will enter the picture on Thursday through next weekend, while temperatures will be cooler in the 80s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you