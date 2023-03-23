Sunshine returns to the area for Friday and highs will be in warm up mode. They will reach into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Read here for the weekend outlook.
Pleasant Friday coming
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today