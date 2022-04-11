Pleasant Monday followed by possible severe storms Tuesday, Wednesday

Marvelous Monday
A nice start to the week is on tap as skies clear by this afternoon with temperatures rising to near 60 degrees. The nice conditions continue tonight with light winds and temperatures dipping into the 40s under mostly clear skies.
Severe Potential Tuesday, Wednesday
We are monitoring the potential for a multi-day severe weather event. A low pressure system will be approaching on Tuesday with a warm front lifting north. Showers are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon.
As we go into the evening hours, thunderstorms will roll in.
A few of the storms could be severe, with the main threats being heavy rainfall, lightning, and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question, mainly along and south of I-90.
Another round of potentially severe weather is possible on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Things still need to be ironed out on Wednesday's potential severe setup. We will continue to monitor the trends and provide updates.
Windy, Wintry end to the week
Temperatures take a nosedive on Thursday, with highs only topping out in the lower 40s. Rain and snow are possible, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph, which could cause limited visibility at times.