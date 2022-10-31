 Skip to main content
Pleasant start to the week!

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Beautiful Monday...

A ridge of high pressure has built in the middle of the country providing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The trend will continue through Thursday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours La Crosse xo.png
Todays highs xo (9).png

Active weather pattern starting Thursday night...

A low pressure system will set up shop for late week and into the weekend. One inch amounts of rain will be possible at that time. Good news, because we’ve seen drought conditions developing.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (66).png

Cooler weather follows…

Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall back into the 40s and 50s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (67).png

Medium range trends...

Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (29).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

