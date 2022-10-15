Pleasant start to the weekend followed by colder temperatures, gusty winds

We awake to patchy fog today, but it will quickly dissipate leading to partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer with highs in the 50s.
A cold front moves through tonight, dropping our temperatures to the 40s on Sunday. It will be cloudy with gusty winds.
Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees. Winds will continue to be gusty.
The dry weather will last through the end of next week, with highs returning to the 50s. A few mornings next week could see a hard freeze.
