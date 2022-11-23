Pleasant today, Drizzle on Thanksgiving

We have patchy fog this morning, creating low visibility. The good news is that it will dissipate, giving way to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be above average in the 40s with light southerly winds.
Patchy fog is possible once again tonight with temperatures dipping into the 30s.
An upper-level low brings clouds and drizzle on Thanksgiving Day, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s with southerly winds. Skies will clear Thursday night in the wake of a cold front.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Black Friday with temperatures in the 20s during the morning, but reaching the 40s by the afternoon.
The weekend kicks off on a mostly sunny note, with temperatures in the 40s. There is a slight chance of snow Saturday night.
The weekend concludes with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Dry weather will continue through Monday until a storm system brings a few showers Tuesday afternoon. Snow will begin to mix in Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday night.
