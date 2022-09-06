Pleasant weather ahead of increasing weekend rain chances

If you liked Monday, Tuesday's forecast is the one for you! It's a copy and paste forecast. Expect very similar temperatures and humidity, but there will be a few more clouds throughout the day.
We will see a little under 13 hours of daylight on Tuesday as we get closer to the Winter Solstice. We are on a sharp decline losing almost 3 minutes of light per day until then.
You can expect a partly cloudy start on Tuesday with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be hanging on around 80°.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool, where we can see another foggy start in low lying areas and river valleys. Fog will exit as soon as temps start to rise around 9-10a.m.
As we make our way into Wednesday we will see an uptick in humidity and temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky and dewpoints in the low 60s making it feel a bit humid.
Thursday, you can expect another easy peasy forecast! Highs will once again be in the mid 80s with a hot and humid feel. The sky will also be filled with sunshine.
Things get shaken up in the forecast on Friday. We will start off nice, before showers arrive in the afternoon hours. Temps will start decreasing by the day, but still feeling warm Friday with highs in the low 80s.
Showers become more moderate on Saturday and into Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday.
Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the low 70s as showers finally begin to wrap up.
It's a bit too early to pin down how much rainfall the weekend will bring, but totals so far, could be up to 1" over the weekend.
Drier weather arrives early next week.