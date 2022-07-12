Pleasant weather ahead

Cooler Wednesday coming...
Another pleasant day with partly cloudy skies led us to a nice evening. Tuesday is showing us mostly 80s and near normal conditions.
Front moves southward...
Clouds will slip in and out of your overnight sky. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s, but we should warm up to seasonal norms.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
Friday night and into the weekend will bring chances of showers and t-storms. High temperatures will settle into the 70s and 80s for the weekend, and any t-showers will be few and far between.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden