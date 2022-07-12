 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant weather ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

Cooler Wednesday coming...

Another pleasant day with partly cloudy skies led us to a nice evening. Tuesday is showing us mostly 80s and near normal conditions.

Highs Today xo (21).png
Allergy Forecast xo (15).png

Front moves southward...

Clouds will slip in and out of your overnight sky. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s, but we should warm up to seasonal norms.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (30).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (32).png

Showers return for the later parts of the week...

Friday night and into the weekend will bring chances of showers and t-storms. High temperatures will settle into the 70s and 80s for the weekend, and any t-showers will be few and far between.

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8-14 Day xo (5).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you