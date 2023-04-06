 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pleasant weather pattern continues.

The Coulee Region will see warming temperatures over the next several days.

Sunny Thursday weather…

A brisk westerly wind continues to tap into cooler than normal air. Despite sunshine highs reached only into the 40s.

Highs Today xo - 2023-04-06T151740.850.png

Quieter weather pattern…

A quieter weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of rain on Monday. Friday night will bring a slight risk of a wintry mix, but little accumulation is expected.

Weekend Planner xo (31).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-04-06T151736.878.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and eastern parts of the United States for the middle of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-06T151743.101.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

