Pleasant weather pattern continues.

Sunny Thursday weather…
A brisk westerly wind continues to tap into cooler than normal air. Despite sunshine highs reached only into the 40s.
Quieter weather pattern…
A quieter weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of rain on Monday. Friday night will bring a slight risk of a wintry mix, but little accumulation is expected.
Medium range trends…
A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and eastern parts of the United States for the middle of April.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden