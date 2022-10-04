Pleasant weather will change a bit.

Good start to the work week...
Pleasant conditions held sway for Monday and Tuesday. Highs were in the near normal 60s to lower 70s. We had plenty of sunshine, but more clouds are on the way from a weather system to the west.
Slow moving storm system...
The low pressure area will be crawling through with some moisture, but any amounts are going to be light. Don’t expect to be chased indoors from this system.
Medium range trends...
Temperatures will be variable over the next several days, including a cooling trend for Thursday and Friday. The longer rain outlook is trending to near normal.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden