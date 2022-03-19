 Skip to main content
Pleasant weekend weather!

Storm moving away…

Northwesterly winds have tapped into drier air, and the skies are clearing out from west to east this morning. Highs were in the 40s on Friday thanks to the storm system that produced rain and snow. Sunshine returns this afternoon and allows highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend weather...

Sunny skies this afternoon will mean a pleasant day with seasonal temperatures and a northwesterly breeze. By contrast, sunshine and a southerly wind will bring a milder Sunday with southerly winds and highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Another storm Monday through Wednesday...

The pattern stays active and rain is expected to start later Monday, and it will be likely for Tuesday before transitioning to possibly heavier snow on Wednesday. Stay tuned!!!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

