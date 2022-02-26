Pleasant weekend weather

Nice weekend with rising temperatures…
High pressure is providing plenty of sunshine to the area today. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 30s with increasing southwesterly winds. A weak trough will drop through the region tonight into Sunday, so partly cloudy skies will develop and highs will be a few degrees cooler.
Warming next week…
More warming will continue to develop next week, though readings will remain in the 30s to perhaps lower 40s. This leads to more precipitation later in the week. It looks like a mix of rain and snow will be possible.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for the first third of March are favoring above normal weather for the southeastern part of the nation, and below normal for the Pacific Northwest and into the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden