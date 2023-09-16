 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Pleasant weekend

Nice weekend will be followed by a warm and possibly wet work week. Read here for more weather details and on WXOW News 19.

