The weekend is bringing in southerly winds, and our highs will return into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Read here for the rest of the 7 day outlook.
Pleasant weekend
Tags
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today