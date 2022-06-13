Possible strong to severe storms Monday will usher in a hot and humid Tuesday

The weekend brought a few rain showers before wrapping up nicely on Sunday. Monday will bring some big changes back into the forecast.
Monday will start calm before showers and thunderstorms become likely just before lunchtime. We could see showers entering the Coulee Region as early as 9a.m. Monday and hitting La Crosse around 11a.m. Storms will depart around 4p.m. Monday. Highs on Monday will be near 80, but it is dependent on how much rain and how much sun we receive.
Some storms can become strong to severe as we have a level 2 or a slight risk of severe storms. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain, strong straight line winds and damaging hail.
After showers depart we will see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Monday night will bring warm lows in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.
Tuesday will bring near record high temperatures and very high heat index values. Highs will be in the upper 90s with dewpoints in the 70s making it feel like 105° outdoors. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids when out. If working outdoors you may want to take frequent breaks.
Heat Advisories have been issued for all of the Coulee Region from 11a.m. to 8p.m. Tuesday.
Most of Tuesday will be mostly sunny before showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Wednesday where there is another risk of storms becoming strong to severe.
The rest of the forecast is easy, sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next shot at hitting 90 comes on Fathers Day.