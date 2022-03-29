 Skip to main content
Potent spring storm to bring wind, rain, snow to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
Gloomy Tuesday

High pressure has moved out of the region with clouds on the increase ahead of a low pressure system. Southerly winds are ushering in milder temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning.

High temperatures this afternoon will rebound into the low 40s. Expect increasing cloud cover heading towards lunchtime ahead of a low pressure system. During the afternoon, sporadic rain showers will move in from the southwest.

Winds will pick up this afternoon and into the evening, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain will become more widespread as the evening progresses, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. 

Wet Wednesday

Expect a lull in the precipitation Wednesday morning before moisture starts to fill back in going into the afternoon. Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, which could result in river levels in the area to increase.

Return of Winter

Things turn wintry heading into Wednesday night as a low pressure slides off to the northeast. Cold air will be drawn into the system, allowing for snow to mix in with rain Wednesday night, becoming all snow by daybreak Thursday, with things drying out by Thursday afternoon.

A few slushy inches of snow are possible. Slippery roadways are possible, but the snow should mainly accumulate on cold, grassy surfaces. 

Additional chances of precipitation arrive this weekend. 

Average to below-average temperatures are expected over the next 7 days. 

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

