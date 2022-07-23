Potential severe storms today...

Cooler weather awaits the end of the weekend...
We are coming to an end of a very warm stretch of weather. A cold front will tap into and bring showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening. A few cells could become severe later on and drop heavy rain and damaging winds.
Front moves southward...
Northwesterly winds will tap into cooler air. Readings will drop off starting on Sunday, then remain in place through the upcoming week.
Showers return for parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms. High temperatures and humidity will take a break for several days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of August. We will also see some rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden