Potentially heavy t-storms in the area.

Showers and t-storms...
Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and t-showers returned to the area today, and continued into this evening. Not everyone received rain from those cells. Scattered t-storms this evening have become heavy with rain and gusty winds. Even a couple funnel clouds have struggled to form, but little if any damage occurred with brief touchdown or two. Stay tuned to News 19 for any updates.
Slow moving storm system...
A low pressure system will move from Southern Minnesota to Iowa and Wisconsin, but it will take until later tonight and possibly Thursday to exit. Most or all of the rain associated with the system will have left by later tonight. There is a chance of 1 to 2 inches accumulation of rain in a few areas.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be out west for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into early September. There appears to be a lot of uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
