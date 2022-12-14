Wednesday weather…
A powerful storm is bringing rain and snow parts of the Upper Midwest. Colder air will begin to move into the storm, so rain tonight will change to snow and bring treacherous road conditions to the region. Today’s highs were in the 30s to lower 40s.
Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday…
Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties. As much as 4” to 9” of snow are probable. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 2” to 5” of snow for Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Vernon and Richland counties. Take care if you must be on the roads through tomorrow.
Temperatures this week and weekend…
Readings are expected to be in the 30s for Thursday, but from then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far southwest.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden