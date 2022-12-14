 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight...

.A wintry mix continues in north-central Wisconsin will persist
late this afternoon where some roads remain slick. Tonight,
precipitation will transition to snow with a several hour period
of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected,
especially near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Lower
amounts are expected farther west near the Mississippi River. Be
prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially
if traveling across central into north-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Powerful storm

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Wednesday weather…

A powerful storm is bringing rain and snow parts of the Upper Midwest. Colder air will begin to move into the storm, so rain tonight will change to snow and bring treacherous road conditions to the region. Today’s highs were in the 30s to lower 40s.

Current Map xo (3).png
Winter weather alerts xo (2).png
Wednesday night map xo.png

Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday…

Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties. As much as 4” to 9” of snow are probable. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 2” to 5” of snow for Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Vernon and Richland counties. Take care if you must be on the roads through tomorrow.

Futurecast snow forecast xo (2).png

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 30s for Thursday, but from then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (99).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far southwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (62).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you