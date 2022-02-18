 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Prepare for slick roads and gusty winds overnight

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Meteogram FuXO.png

Slippery roads, gusty winds tonight

A cold front associated with an Alberta Clipper system delivered snow to the Coulee Region this afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the Coulee Region. 

Winter weathexoo.png

We are also dealing with strong winds gusting over 50 mph at times. Due to that, a Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight. 

Winxo.png

Temperatures are expected to plummet tonight and, as a result, a flash freeze could occur on wet roads. Remember to take it slow on ice and snow covered roadways. 

TempXO.png

Temperature roller coaster

A nice weekend is in store with warming temperatures. Take advantage of Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s. 

Weekenxo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Daysxo (7).png

Potential winter storm next week

A storm system is likely to deliver a wintry mix Monday morning, transitioning to all snow by the afternoon. The snow continues on Tuesday. It is too early to nail down the specific accumulations. 

wintry forecast

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

