Prepare for slick roads and gusty winds overnight

Slippery roads, gusty winds tonight
A cold front associated with an Alberta Clipper system delivered snow to the Coulee Region this afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the Coulee Region.
We are also dealing with strong winds gusting over 50 mph at times. Due to that, a Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight.
Temperatures are expected to plummet tonight and, as a result, a flash freeze could occur on wet roads. Remember to take it slow on ice and snow covered roadways.
Temperature roller coaster
A nice weekend is in store with warming temperatures. Take advantage of Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Potential winter storm next week
A storm system is likely to deliver a wintry mix Monday morning, transitioning to all snow by the afternoon. The snow continues on Tuesday. It is too early to nail down the specific accumulations.