Prolonged period of cold and snowy weather ahead

It was another cold day across the Coulee Region as we wrapped up the weekend. We had overcast skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Clouds will stick around tonight with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s.
Our first widespread accumulating snow event is upon us. A trough of low-pressure will deliver snow showers Monday, mainly during the afternoon.
On Tuesday, the snow will become more widespread. Snow continues to fall on Wednesday and Thursday before dissipating Thursday night. Right now, accumulations are expected to be minor.
Temperatures will remain below average for the next 7 days.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt