Quiet end to the weekend, snow to kick off the new week

Expect partly cloudy skies today as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be cold, with highs only topping out in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the teens and twenties.
A trough of low-pressure will deliver a few snow showers Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, the snow will become more widespread. Snow continues to fall on Wednesday and Thursday before dissipating Thursday night. Right now, accumulations are expected to be minor. Temperatures will remain below average for the next 7 days.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt